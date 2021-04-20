Global Modular Construction Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
The global Modular Construction market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Komatsu Ltd
Kiewit Corporation
Skanska AB Larsen & Toubro Limited
Taisei Corporation
Balfour Beatty PLC
ACS Group
Bouygues Construction
Guerdon Modular Buildings
JL Modular, Inc
KEF Infra
Laing O’Rourke
System House
Red Sea Housing Services
Palomar Modular Buildings
Julius Berger
Major applications as follows:
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Major Type as follows:
Permanent Modular
Relocatable Modular
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Modular Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Modular Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
….. continued
