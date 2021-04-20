Global Modular Construction Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

The global Modular Construction market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast



GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4912277-global-modular-construction-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Komatsu Ltd

ALSO READ: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/tecnologia/703428.html

Kiewit Corporation

Skanska AB Larsen & Toubro Limited

Taisei Corporation

Balfour Beatty PLC

ACS Group

Bouygues Construction

Guerdon Modular Buildings

JL Modular, Inc

KEF Infra

Laing O’Rourke

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/The-Global-Centrifugal-Pump-Market-Size-is-Poised-to-Reflect-401-CAGR-by-2023-Growth-Demand-Future-Opportunities–Forecast-2016–03-08

System House

Red Sea Housing Services

Palomar Modular Buildings

Julius Berger

Major applications as follows:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Major Type as follows:

Permanent Modular

Relocatable Modular

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Modular Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Modular Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Modular Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand



….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105