Global Security Door Market Research 2024

Summary
Security Door is a range of measures used to strengthen doors against door breaching, Ram-raiding and lock picking, and prevent crimes like burglary and home invasions. Door security is used in commercial and government buildings, as well as residential settings.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Larson
Grisham
Precision Door
Provia
Andersen Corporation
RB
Dierre
Hormann
SDC (No Security Door Product)
Unique Home Designs
Shield Security Doors
Teckentrup (Only Europe Business)
Skydas
RODENBERG Türsysteme (Only Europe Business)
Menards (Distributor)
KINGS (Only in Australia)
ASSA ABLOY
Wangli
Simto
Rayi (Only in China)
Buyang
Mexin
Xingyueshen
Feiyun
Major applications as follows:
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Major Type as follows:
Wood Security Door
Metal Security Door
Other Material Security Door
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Security Door Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Security Door Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Security Door Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Security Door Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
……continued
