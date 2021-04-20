Global Sealing Coatings Market Research 2024

Summary

Sealing Coatings refers to the coating formed by the coating to prevent rain or groundwater leakage of a coating. Can be widely used in building roofing, basement, underground garage, indoor kitchen and toilet, water room, balcony, facade facade, slit, window, window, pillar, pipe channel and grain, water tower, swimming pool, Steel structure plant roof, power plant cooling tower wall waterproof.

Global market size and forecast

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4979529-global-sealing-coatings-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-surgical-microscopes-for-neurosurgical-operation-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2043-2021-02-26

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Alumasc Exterior Building Products

ASF

BB Fabrication Renaulac

Koster.

GRUPO PUMA

DRACO

COATNCOOL

Rialto

Solomon Colors

CAP ARREGHINI

Blancolor

Kryton International

PEINTURES ONIP

Torggler

Weber Building Solutions

Penetron

Ronacrete & Derbyshire Aggregates

Sherwin-Williams

Sika Mortars

TECHNOKOLLA

VOLTECO

Tassullo

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-desktop-phone-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Major applications as follows:

Road Construction

Building Construction

House Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Others

Major Type as follows:

Liquid Sealing Coatings

Dry Sealing Coatings

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Sealing Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sealing Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Sealing Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sealing Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105