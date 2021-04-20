Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Status and Outlook 2020-2027: Shared in a Latest Research available at DBMR Research

Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Asia-Pacific Workforce Management market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Workforce management is utilized to optimize employee’s productivity, which ensures that all resources are working at the right time in the right place. The workforce management typically comprises of forecasting, scheduling, skills management, intraday management, time keeping and attendance. Workforce management software is often incorporated with HR apps from third party companies and with key HR technologies that act as key repositories for information on the employment. This helps the HR to efficiently manage the employees to enhance productivity of organization. WFM effectively does fulfil the labour requirements and establishes & manages employee schedules to perform a specific task on a daily and hour-to-hour basis. The workforce management introduces IoT and AI technologies to offer improved solutions for human resource management. The cloud segment is booming in the global workforce management market due to advantages such as unlimited scalability, control and variety of applications.

Some of the factors which are driving the market are increased demand of cloud-based platform and focus towards implementing the workforce management system by end users.

Asia-Pacific workforce management market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Scope and Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific workforce management market is segmented into five notable segments that are component, organizations, operating system, deployment model and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of organizations, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprise.

On the basis of operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, android, windows, Linux/Unix and others.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare, energy and utilities solutions, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, defense and government, automotive and others.

Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market are ATOSS Software AG, ADP, LLC, ClickSoftware, HotSchedules, Huntington Business Systems, Oracle, Infor, Kronos Incorporated, Reflexis Systems, Inc., ActiveOps Limited, IBM Corporation, Verint, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software, The Hackett Group, Inc., Synel, WorkForce Software, LLC, TALOS Workforce Solutions, MPEX Solutions and Ascentis Corporation among others.

Product Launch:

In November 2018, Kronos Incorporated launched workforce dimensions human capital management (HCM), a solution which includes embedded analytics, fully responsive design, AIMEE and Kronos D5 platform. This helps the organizations for retaining talent and engaging the existing employees. This development helps the company to enhance their product portfolio by introducing new products.

In August 2018, Kronos Incorporated launched workforce dimensions cloud solution for workforce management at their annual flagship event KronosLIVE 2018 in Mumbai. This solution incorporates fully responsive user interface (UI), which provides engaging user experience on all devices. This product launch helps the company to increase their customer base in India by offering wide ranges of products.

In October 2017, HotSchedules launched Clarifi, which is a cloud-based Intelligent operating platform for restaurant, hospitality and retail industries. This platform is designed to help the managers, operators and their team. This product launch helps the company to increase their presence in restaurant and hospitality industry.

The Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market

Categorization of the Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

