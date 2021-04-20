Global Nafion Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Nafion is a copolymer of Teflon and perfluoro-3,6-diepoxy-4-methyl-7-decene-sulfuric acid. It also can be called as Perfluorosulfonic acid. The simple Nafion is a Teflon structure with another fluorocarbon temporary side chain. The end of the side chain is a sulfonic acid group (- SO3H).

The global Nafion market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

DuPont

Solvay

Dongyue

Major applications as follows:

Chemical Processing

Energy

Analytics and Instrumentation

Coatings

Major Type as follows:

Membrane

Dispersions

Resin

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Nafion Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Nafion Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Nafion Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Nafion Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 DuPont

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of DuPont

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DuPont

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Solvay

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Solvay

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Solvay

3.3 Dongyue

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dongyue

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dongyue

…continued

