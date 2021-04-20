Global World Rebar(RB) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Rebar(RB) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Rebar(RB) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

60

75

Others

By End-User / Application

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

By Company

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Gerdau S.A (Brazil)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Posco SS-Vina

Co. Ltd (Vietnam)

Steel Authority of India Limited (India)

Tata Steel Ltd. (India)

Essar Steel (India)

Mechel PAO (Russia)

EVRAZ plc (U.K.)

Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)

Celsa Steel U.K. (U.K.)

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

NJR Steel (South Africa)

Commercial Metals Company (U.S.)

The Conco Companies (U.S.)

Barnes Reinforcing industries (South Africa)

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India)

Steel Dynamics (U.S.)

Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)

Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)

Acerinox S.A. (Spain)

Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

Daido Steel Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Byer Steel (U.S.)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Rebar(RB) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Rebar(RB) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Rebar(RB) Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

…continued

