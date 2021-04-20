Global Sandwich Panels Market Research 2024

Summary
A sandwich panel is a structure made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. This sandwich setup allows achieving excellent mechanical performance at minimal weight. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc.
Global market size and forecast
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4979527-global-sandwich-panels-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adventure-and-safari-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Kingspan
Metecno
Isopan
NCI Building Systems
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
RigiSystems
Silex
Isomec
GCS
Zhongjie
AlShahin
Nucor Building Systems
Tonmat
Marcegaglia
Italpannelli
Alubel
Jingxue
Ruukki
Balex
Hoesch
Dana Group
Multicolor
Zamil Vietnam
BCOMS
Pioneer India
Panelco
Major applications as follows:
Building Wall
Building Roof
Cold Storage
Others
Major Type as follows:
EPS Panels
PUR/PIR Panels
Mineral/Glass Wool Panels
PF Panels
Others
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-pipes-market-size-study-by-type-chlorinated-pvc-pipe-plasticized-pvc-pipe-and-plasticized-pvc-pipe-by-applications-irrigation-water-supply-and-sewerage-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Sandwich Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sandwich Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Sandwich Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sandwich Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
……continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105