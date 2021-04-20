Global Sandwich Panels Market Research 2024

Summary

A sandwich panel is a structure made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. This sandwich setup allows achieving excellent mechanical performance at minimal weight. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc.

Global market size and forecast

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4979527-global-sandwich-panels-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adventure-and-safari-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Kingspan

Metecno

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

RigiSystems

Silex

Isomec

GCS

Zhongjie

AlShahin

Nucor Building Systems

Tonmat

Marcegaglia

Italpannelli

Alubel

Jingxue

Ruukki

Balex

Hoesch

Dana Group

Multicolor

Zamil Vietnam

BCOMS

Pioneer India

Panelco

Major applications as follows:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Others

Major Type as follows:

EPS Panels

PUR/PIR Panels

Mineral/Glass Wool Panels

PF Panels

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-pipes-market-size-study-by-type-chlorinated-pvc-pipe-plasticized-pvc-pipe-and-plasticized-pvc-pipe-by-applications-irrigation-water-supply-and-sewerage-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Sandwich Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sandwich Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Sandwich Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Sandwich Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105