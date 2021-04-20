Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Substrates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Saint Gobain Ltd
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
Toshiba Corporation
Soitec Pte ltd
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Kyma Technologies
Fujitsu Limited
Aixtron Ltd
EpiGaN NV
NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
NGK Insulators Ltd
PAM Xiamen Co., Ltd
Unipress Ltd
Nanowin technologies Co. Ltd
AE Tech. Co. Ltd
Six point Materials, Inc
Sino Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Cree Incorporated
Major applications as follows:
Health Care
Automobiles
Consumer Electronics
General Lighting
Military and Defense
Major Type as follows:
GaN on sapphire
GaN on Si
GaN on SiC
GaN on GaN
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Substrates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Substrates Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Substrates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Substrates Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Saint Gobain Ltd
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Saint Gobain Ltd
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Saint Gobain Ltd
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Toshiba Corporation
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Toshiba Corporation
3.3.2 Product & Services
…continued
