Global All-electric Trucks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Motor truck is the most of polluters on the road. Nearly 50% of all emissions from the transportation sector are attributable to light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks. With the development of electric drive, more and more companies entered into this market and some are planning on the introduction of electric trucks. All-electric Truck can largely cutting down the pollution in the city transmission.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Light & Medium-duty Truck
Heavy-duty Truck
By Application
Logistics
Municipal
By Company
Zenith Motors
Mitsubishi Fuso
Alke XT
Voltia
Dongfeng
BYD
BAIC
Chongqing Ruichi
Guohong Auto
Hino Motors
PACCAR
Isuzu
Navistar
Renault
Tesla
Nikola Motor
Cummins
Volkswagen
Mercedes-Benz
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Light & Medium-duty Truck
Figure Light & Medium-duty Truck Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Light & Medium-duty Truck Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Light & Medium-duty Truck Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Light & Medium-duty Truck Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Heavy-duty Truck
Figure Heavy-duty Truck Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Heavy-duty Truck Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Heavy-duty Truck Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Heavy-duty Truck Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Logistics
Figure Logistics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Logistics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Logistics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Logistics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Municipal
Figure Municipal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Municipal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Municipal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Municipal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global All-electric Trucks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global All-electric Trucks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global All-electric Trucks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global All-electric Trucks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific All-electric Trucks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific All-electric Trucks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific All-electric Trucks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific All-electric Trucks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
….continued
