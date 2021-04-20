Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Driveline & Powertrain
Interiors & Exteriors
Electronics
Bodies & Chassis
Seating
Lighting
Wheel & Tires
Others
By Application
OEMs
Aftermarket
By Company
Robert Bosch
Denso Corp.
Magna International
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hyundai Mobis
Aisin Seiki
Faurecia
Lear Corp.
Valeo
Delphi Automotive
Yazaki Corp.
Sumitomo Electric
JTEKT Corp.
Thyssenkrupp
Mahle GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
BASF
Calsonic Kansei Corp.
Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Schaeffler
Panasonic Automotive
Toyoda Gosei
Autoliv
Hitachi Automotive
Gestamp
BorgWarner Inc.
Hyundai-WIA Corp.
Magneti Marelli
Samvardhana Motherson
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Driveline & Powertrain
Figure Driveline & Powertrain Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Driveline & Powertrain Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Driveline & Powertrain Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Driveline & Powertrain Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Interiors & Exteriors
Figure Interiors & Exteriors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Interiors & Exteriors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Interiors & Exteriors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Interiors & Exteriors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Electronics
Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Bodies & Chassis
Figure Bodies & Chassis Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Bodies & Chassis Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Bodies & Chassis Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Bodies & Chassis Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.5 Seating
Figure Seating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Seating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Seating Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Seating Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.6 Lighting
Figure Lighting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Lighting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Lighting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Lighting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.7 Wheel & Tires
Figure Wheel & Tires Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Wheel & Tires Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Wheel & Tires Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Wheel & Tires Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.8 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 OEMs
Figure OEMs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure OEMs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure OEMs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure OEMs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Aftermarket
Figure Aftermarket Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Aftermarket Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Aftermarket Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Aftermarket Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Automotive Parts and Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020
2.3 North America
2.3.1 North America Sales by Company
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.3.2 North America Price by Company
Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.4 Europe
2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.4.2 Europe Price by Company
Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020
2.5 South America
2.5.1 South America Sales by Company
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.5.2 South America Price by Company
Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
3.1 Global
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.1.2 Global Price by Type
Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020
3.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020
3.3 North America
3.3.1 North America Sales by Type
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.3.2 North America Price by Type
Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.4 Europe
3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020….continued
