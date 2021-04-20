Global Dispersants Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Dispersant or Dispersing Agent is either a non-surface active polymer or a surface-active substance added to a suspension, usually a colloid, to improve the separation of particles and to prevent settling or clumping. The role of the dispersant is to make the dispersion process easier and more stable. Dispersants consist normally of one or more surfactants, but may also be gases.

The global Dispersants market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Air Products & Chemicals

Altana AG

Arkema Group

Ashland Inc.

Basf SE

Clariant AG

Croda International

Cytec Industries

Elementis PLC

Emerald

Evonik Industries

King Industries

Lubrizol

Rudolf Gmbh

Dow Chemical

Uniqchem

Major applications as follows:

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Detergents

Oil & Gas

Others

Major Type as follows:

Anionic Type

Cationic Type

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Dispersants for Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Dispersants for Inks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Dispersants for Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Dispersants for Inks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

