Global \nAutomotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP)

Bring Your Own Personal Computer (BYOPC)

Others

By End-User / Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Company

Google

IBM

Intel

Honda Motor

Panasonic

Qualcomm

Samsung

Apple

General Motors

Chrysler

Daimler

Toyota

BMW

Softbank

Airbiquity

AT&T

NXP

Sierra Wireless

Tesla Motors

Broadcom

Ford Motor

FreeScale

Volkswagen

WirelessCar

Tech Mahindra

Verizon Wireless

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

….. continued

