Global Medical Silicone Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Dow Corning Corporation (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

3M Company (US)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Bluestar Silicones (France)

NuSil Technology LLC (US)

Henkel AG & Co. (Germany)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)

Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc. (US)

Zodiac Coating (Germany)

Major applications as follows:

Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants)

Orthopedic Components

Medical Devices

Medical Tapes

Others

Major Type as follows:

Liquid Silicone

Solid Silicone

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Medical Silicone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Medical Silicone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Medical Silicone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Medical Silicone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Dow Corning Corporation (US)

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dow Corning Corporation (US)

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dow Corning Corporation (US)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 3M Company (US)

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of 3M Company (US)

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3M Company (US)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Bluestar Silicones (France)

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bluestar Silicones (France)

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bluestar Silicones (France)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 NuSil Technology LLC (US)

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of NuSil Technology LLC (US)

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NuSil Technology LLC (US)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Henkel AG & Co. (Germany)

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Henkel AG & Co. (Germany)

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Henkel AG & Co. (Germany)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc. (US)

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc. (US)

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc. (US)

3.10 Zodiac Coating (Germany)

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Zodiac Coating (Germany)

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Zodiac Coating (Germany)

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants)

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants)

4.1.2 Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants) Market Size and Forecast

Fig Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Prosthetics (Limbs & Implants) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Orthopedic Components

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Orthopedic Components

4.2.2 Orthopedic Components Market Size and Forecast

Fig Orthopedic Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Orthopedic Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Orthopedic Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Orthopedic Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Medical Devices

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Medical Devices

4.3.2 Medical Devices Market Size and Forecast

Fig Medical Devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Medical Devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Medical Tapes

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Medical Tapes

4.4.2 Medical Tapes Market Size and Forecast

Fig Medical Tapes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Tapes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Medical Tapes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Tapes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Liquid Silicone

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Liquid Silicone

5.1.2 Liquid Silicone Market Size and Forecast

Fig Liquid Silicone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Liquid Silicone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Liquid Silicone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Liquid Silicone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Solid Silicone

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Solid Silicone

5.2.2 Solid Silicone Market Size and Forecast

Fig Solid Silicone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Solid Silicone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Solid Silicone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Solid Silicone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

