Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 476.2 million by 2025, from USD 327.4 million in 2019.

The Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market has been segmented into

Power Products

Discrete Products

Others

By Application, Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors has been segmented into:

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Energy and Power

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market Share Analysis

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors are:

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Power Integrations

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

General Electric

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Fairchild Semiconductor

Toshiba

Tokyo Electron Limited

Among other players domestic and global, Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Power Products

1.2.3 Discrete Products

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 IT and Telecom

1.3.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Energy and Power

1.3.6 Electronics

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Infineon Technologies AG

2.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG Details

2.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Infineon Technologies AG Product and Services

2.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 NXP Semiconductors

2.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Details

2.2.2 NXP Semiconductors Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 NXP Semiconductors SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 NXP Semiconductors Product and Services

2.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Power Integrations

2.3.1 Power Integrations Details

2.3.2 Power Integrations Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Power Integrations SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Power Integrations Product and Services

2.3.5 Power Integrations Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Microchip Technology

2.4.1 Microchip Technology Details

2.4.2 Microchip Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Microchip Technology SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Microchip Technology Product and Services

2.4.5 Microchip Technology Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 STMicroelectronics

2.5.1 STMicroelectronics Details

2.5.2 STMicroelectronics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 STMicroelectronics SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 STMicroelectronics Product and Services

2.5.5 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 General Electric

2.6.1 General Electric Details

2.6.2 General Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 General Electric SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 General Electric Product and Services

2.6.5 General Electric Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Renesas Electronics Corporation

2.7.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Details

2.7.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Product and Services

2.7.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Fairchild Semiconductor

2.8.1 Fairchild Semiconductor Details

2.8.2 Fairchild Semiconductor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Fairchild Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Fairchild Semiconductor Product and Services

2.8.5 Fairchild Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Toshiba

2.9.1 Toshiba Details

2.9.2 Toshiba Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Toshiba Product and Services

2.9.5 Toshiba Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Tokyo Electron Limited

2.10.1 Tokyo Electron Limited Details

2.10.2 Tokyo Electron Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Tokyo Electron Limited SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Tokyo Electron Limited Product and Services

2.10.5 Tokyo Electron Limited Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

