Mentoring Software Market 2021 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

The Mentoring Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mentoring software, also known as corporate mentoring software, provides companies and HR departments with solutions that streamline and manage business mentoring programs. These tools provide administrators and employees alike with tools for facilitating mentorship programs and connecting mentors to mentees. All industries can benefit from these solutions, including corporations, universities, government, and the tech sector, to name a few. Mentoring software helps users design, recruit, match, manage, and measure mentoring initiatives. Growth in online education sector and increasing adoption of software among its end-users are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Mentoring software typically provide solutions for all kinds of mentoring programs, including one-on-one, coach-driven, or group-based, and often integrate with an organization’s corporate LMS. This factor also boosting the demand of mentoring software across the world.

In the statistics by Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector including manufacturing and services of ICT in Europe, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in the year 2017. Out of these, the ICT services sector accounted for the largest share. Moreover, the ICT services sector is predicted to be ten times larger than that of ICT manufacturing. On the other hand, the ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities, along with telecommunication activities, out of which the former held about 49.1% share while the latter held around 30.3% share in the year 2017. These factors are estimated to impact positively towards the growth of the market in the next few years. According to the statistics by GSMA Intelligence, total cellular connections worldwide as of May 2020 was recorded to 10,18 billion.

However, availability of presence software and high cost associated with this software are the factors that limiting the market growth of Mentoring Software during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Mentoring Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:*Graduway

*eMentorConnect

*Mentor ink

*sfG Software

*Chronus

*CiviCore

*Frontline Education

*Achiiva

*LifeSpace

*QML24

*CleverMemo

*eWebLife

*Nobscot

*Fidelis Education

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application:

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Regions: North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Mentoring Software Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

