Electro-mechanical Hardware Market 2021 | Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2026

Electromechanics focuses on the interaction of electrical and mechanical systems as a whole and how the two systems interact with each other. Electro-mechanical Hardware refers to electronic components used in mechatronics system. Electro-mechanical hardware are used in various end use application including Automotive, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defence and Others. The increasing awareness about benefits offered by electromechanical relays, such as cost-effective and easy maintenance and wide range of application are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introducing new products and services as well as other strategic alliances adopted by market key player will create a lucrative opportunity for the market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in April 2019, TE Connectivity ltd acquired Kissling Group of Companies, provider of high power relays and ruggedized switches used in the commercial vehicle, transportation, industrial, military and aviation industries as well as other applications. This acquisition will allows TE Connectivity to expand its product portfolio of switches to support industrial and commercial transportation customers and others. However, increasing demand for consumer electronic products would create lucrative growth aspects for global Electro-mechanical Hardware market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electro-mechanical Hardware market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

RAF Electronic Hardware Inc.

TE Connectivity Limited

Fascomp

Molex Incorporated

Amphenol Corporation

Keystone Electronics Corp

Fujitsu Ltd.

3M Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Spacers

Standoffs

Handles & Ferrules

Screws

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defence

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Electro-mechanical Hardware Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Electro-mechanical Hardware Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Electro-mechanical Hardware Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market Dynamics

3.1. Electro-mechanical Hardware Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4. Electro-mechanical Hardware Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Spacers

5.4.2. Standoffs

5.4.3. Handles & Ferrules

5.4.4. Screws

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Electro-mechanical Hardware Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

6.4. Electro-mechanical Hardware Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Automotive

6.4.2. Industrial

6.4.3. Oil & Gas

