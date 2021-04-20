Global Digital Remittance Market– Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2025

Global Digital Remittance Market

Global Digital Remittance Market was valued at USD 60.73 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 75.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 2.39%.

Digital remittance is the powerful monitory solution that can have the potential to cause positive development on the local and global economy. An ample of number of economic situations is handled through banking which provide connectivity, identity, and also contain literacy solutions. Digital remittance mainly developed by private and public sectors with government support.

Increase in need for secure, safer as well as quicker cross border monetary transactions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital remittance market growth. Furthermore, increase in necessity of digital remittance in order to receive payments from customers will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in penetration of smartphones coupled with rising number of digital-savvy customers opting for the digital remittances will fuel the market growth during this forecast Period.

However, lack of awareness and guidance is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global digital remittance market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Mobetize Corp., MoneyGram, Ripple, TransferWise, WorldRemit, Azimo, Currency Cloud, peerTransfer, Regalii, and Remitly.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Inward Remittance

Outward Remittance

By Remittance Channel

Online Inward Remittances

Money Transfer Operators

Banks

Others

By End User

Migrant Labor Workforce

Individual/Personal

Businesses

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Digital Remittance Market TOC

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Digital Remittance Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Inward Remittance

5.3.2 Outward Remittance

6 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Remittance Channel

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Remittance Channel

6.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Remittance Channel

6.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel

6.3.1 Online Inward Remittance

6.3.2 Money Transfer Operators

6.3.3Banks

6.3.4Others

7 Global Digital Remittance Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3.1 Migrant Labor Workforce

7.3.2 Individual/Personal

7.3.3Businesses

8 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Region

8.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type

9.3 North America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel

9.4 North America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User

9.5 North America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

10 Europe Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type

10.3 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel

10.4 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User

10.5 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4. Rest of Europe

11 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type

11.3 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel

11.4 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User

11.5 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

12 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type

12.3 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel

12.4 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User

12.5 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, Country

13 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type

13.3 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel

13.4 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User

13.5 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Country

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies

15 Company Profiles

