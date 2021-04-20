Global Digital Remittance Market– Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2025

Global Digital Remittance Market
Global Digital Remittance Market was valued at USD 60.73 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 75.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 2.39%.
Digital remittance is the powerful monitory solution that can have the potential to cause positive development on the local and global economy. An ample of number of economic situations is handled through banking which provide connectivity, identity, and also contain literacy solutions. Digital remittance mainly developed by private and public sectors with government support.
Increase in need for secure, safer as well as quicker cross border monetary transactions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital remittance market growth. Furthermore, increase in necessity of digital remittance in order to receive payments from customers will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in penetration of smartphones coupled with rising number of digital-savvy customers opting for the digital remittances will fuel the market growth during this forecast Period.
However, lack of awareness and guidance is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global digital remittance market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Mobetize Corp., MoneyGram, Ripple, TransferWise, WorldRemit, Azimo, Currency Cloud, peerTransfer, Regalii, and Remitly.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Inward Remittance
- Outward Remittance
By Remittance Channel
- Online Inward Remittances
- Money Transfer Operators
- Banks
- Others
By End User
- Migrant Labor Workforce
- Individual/Personal
- Businesses
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Global Digital Remittance Market TOC
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Market Scope
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Data Mining
2.2 Validation
2.3 Primary Interviews
2.4 List of Data Sources
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Digital Remittance Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type
5.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type
5.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Type
5.3.1 Inward Remittance
5.3.2 Outward Remittance
6 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Remittance Channel
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Remittance Channel
6.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Remittance Channel
6.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel
6.3.1 Online Inward Remittance
6.3.2 Money Transfer Operators
6.3.3Banks
6.3.4Others
7 Global Digital Remittance Market, By End User
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
7.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By End User
7.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User
7.3.1 Migrant Labor Workforce
7.3.2 Individual/Personal
7.3.3Businesses
8 Global Digital Remittance Market, By Region
8.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type
9.3 North America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel
9.4 North America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User
9.5 North America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 Europe Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type
10.3 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel
10.4 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User
10.5 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4. Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type
11.3 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel
11.4 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User
11.5 Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type
12.3 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel
12.4 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User
12.5 Latin America Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, Country
13 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis, By Type
13.3 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Remittance Channel
13.4 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By End User
13.5 Middle East Digital Remittance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
