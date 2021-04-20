Global World Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

PE

PVC

PP

PET

Others

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Packing

Electronics

Building and Construction

Other

By Company

3M

Nitto

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer Group

Saint Gobin

Henkel

Tremco Illbruck

Scapa

CCT Tape

Luxking Group

Orafol Europe GmbH

Shurtape Technologies

Achem (YC Group)

Zhongke Non-materials

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

…continued

