Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discrete & IC) and Substrate Wafer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Aixtron
Azzurro Semiconductors
Cree
Epigan
Fujitsu
International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)
Koninklijke Philips
Mitsubishi Chemical
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone
RF Micro Devices
Texas Instruments
Toshiba
Major applications as follows:
Industrial & Power
Communication Infrastructure
Major Type as follows:
Discrete & IC
Substrate Wafer
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discrete & IC) and Substrate Wafer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discrete & IC) and Substrate Wafer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discrete & IC) and Substrate Wafer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discrete & IC) and Substrate Wafer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Aixtron
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Aixtron
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Aixtron
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Azzurro Semiconductors
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Azzurro Semiconductors
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Azzurro Semiconductors
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Cree
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Cree
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
…continued
