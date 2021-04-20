Categories
Global ePTFE Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

GORE
Guarnitex
GE Energy
Saint-Gobain
Toray
Dexmet
KWO
Donaldson

Sumitomo
Nitto Denko
ZHEJIANG JIARI
Ningbo ChangQi
Shanghai Zhenxing
Zeus Industrial Products
Philips Santific
Major applications as follows:
Fabrics
Sealants
Filtration & Separation
Advanced Dielectric Materials
Others
Major Type as follows:
Membrane
Sheet

Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America

