Global Hot Stamping Foil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hot Stamping Foil (also known as Hot Stamp Foil) is a dry ink used for printing with a hot stamping machine. Hot stamping machines use hand-set letters for personalization (names, dates, titles) or metal dies for graphic designs or logos. Heat and pressure is used to release the foil color onto the substrate product. The color is a metalized oxide powder that is sprayed onto an acetate film carrier. The carrier consists of 3 layers an adhesive layer, the color layer, and a final varnish layer.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
KURZ
API
CFC International（ITW Foils）
Crown Roll Leaf, Inc
Nakai Industrial Co., Ltd
OIKE & Co., Ltd
UNIVACCO Foils
KATANI
WASHIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
KOLON Corporation
K Laser
NAKAJIMA METAL LEAF, POWDER Co
Foilco
Major applications as follows:
Cosmetic
Home Appliances
Consumer Electronics
Cigarette & Wine Packaging
Automobile
Others
Major Type as follows:
Metallic Hot Stamping Foil
Pigment Hot Stamping Foil
Hologram Hot Stamping Foil
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Hot Stamping Foil Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Hot Stamping Foil Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Hot Stamping Foil Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Hot Stamping Foil Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 KURZ
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of KURZ
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of KURZ
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 API
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of API
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of API
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 CFC International（ITW Foils）
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of CFC International（ITW Foils）
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CFC International（ITW Foils）
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Crown Roll Leaf, Inc
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Crown Roll Leaf, Inc
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Crown Roll Leaf, Inc
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Nakai Industrial Co., Ltd
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Nakai Industrial Co., Ltd
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nakai Industrial Co., Ltd
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 OIKE & Co., Ltd
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of OIKE & Co., Ltd
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of OIKE & Co., Ltd
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 UNIVACCO Foils
3.7.1 Company Information
..…continued.
