Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Industrial X-ray Film is used in nondestructive testing (NDT). The photosensitive material in industrial X-ray film is silver halide. And the detection application fields include oil pipeline construction, aerospace, nuclear power, shipbuilding, pressure vessels, weapons production and railway construction.
The global Industrial X-ray Film market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Agfa-Gevaert
FUJIFILM
Carestream Health
FOMA BOHEMIA
Ashland
Tianjin Media Imaging Materials
China Lucky Film Corp
Shanghai ShenBei Photosensitive
Major applications as follows:
Oil Pipeline Construction
Automotive Manufacturing
Pressure Vessels
Weapons Production
Others
Major Type as follows:
Screen Type Films
Non-Screen Types Films
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Agfa-Gevaert
….. continued
