Global Industrial X-ray Film Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Industrial X-ray Film is used in nondestructive testing (NDT). The photosensitive material in industrial X-ray film is silver halide. And the detection application fields include oil pipeline construction, aerospace, nuclear power, shipbuilding, pressure vessels, weapons production and railway construction.

The global Industrial X-ray Film market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:



Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Agfa-Gevaert

FUJIFILM

Carestream Health

FOMA BOHEMIA

Ashland

Tianjin Media Imaging Materials

China Lucky Film Corp

Shanghai ShenBei Photosensitive

Major applications as follows:

Oil Pipeline Construction

Automotive Manufacturing

Pressure Vessels

Weapons Production

Others

Major Type as follows:

Screen Type Films

Non-Screen Types Films

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

