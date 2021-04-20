Waterjet Cutting Machine Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2029

Stringent regulations in favor of eco-friendly industrial production is propelling the demand for waterjet cutting machines. The global waterjet cutting machines market is anticipated to grow 1.6X during the forecast period. Growth is attributable to cohesive manufacturing trends that lay emphasis on energy efficiency and increased precision in cutting processes.

Another factor that impels demand for this product is the rising need for engaging form factors such as edges, bevels, holes, and shapes. Rising number of millennial consumers is augmenting the demand for products with attractive design features in order to stand-out from competition and spur sales. This translates into growing need of waterjet cutting machines for precision cutting of products to enhance their aesthetic appeal.

Key Takeaways of Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Study

Abrasive waterjet cutting machines will grow 1.6X during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased manufacturing of products that employ hard materials such as metals, and minerals.

Automotive segment will bolster demand for waterjet cutting machines on the back of increasing production of electric cars in early adopter regions.

North America leads global sales of waterjet cutting machines with a major market share of more than 1/3 rd of the total market value.

of the total market value. Europe and East Asia collectively account for more than 34% of market share on the back of high demand from various end-use industries.

Southeast Asia & Oceania presents remunerative growth opportunities with the most promising growth rate during the forecast period.

Start-up Ventures to Propagate Future Growth

Consumer related trends such as increasing preference of aesthetic appeal on top of additional functionalities will thrust the demand for waterjet cutting machines. Product factors such as energy efficiency and cutting precision will play a pivotal role in mass-adoption across industries.

Major players in the market are focusing their effort in footprint expansion, product innovation, and forging strategic partnerships. Start-ups all around the world rely on aesthetic appeal to differentiate their products. Waterjet cutting machines enable such ventures by providing precision cutting and cost efficiency. Manufacturers must leverage this trend to garner gainful growth opportunities.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global waterjet cutting machine market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029.

The study provides readers with essential insights on the waterjet cutting machine market on the basis of product type (pure and abrasive), application (automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, mining, metal fabrication, and others), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

