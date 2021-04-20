Global Video Analytics Market Trend, End-User, Forecast , Application & forecast 2020-2027

Global Video Analytics Market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 which expected to reach USD 13.55 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 19.2%.

Latest published report on the Video Analytics market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.

Video analytics is defined as computerized processing and automatic analysis of the video content generated, monitored or collected during video surveillance. Video analytics automates video surveillance process by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and efficient service delivery.

Increase in investments and focus of governing institutes on public safely is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global video analytics market growth. Furthermore, rise in need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in need among enterprises to leverage BI and actionable insights for advanced operations will fuel the market growth. Also, growing use of facial recognition across various applications will drive market growth in near future.

However, high initial costs of investment, installation, and maintenance are the major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global video analytics market growth. Also, increase in cyber-attacks and data theft activities as well as privacy concerns among citizens will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as CISCO, AXIS COMMUNICATIONS, AVIGILON, HONEYWELL, ALLGOVISION, AGENT VI, GENETEC, AVENTURA and IBM.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

