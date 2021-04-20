Global N-VinylPyrrolidone (NVP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
The global N-VinylPyrrolidone (NVP) market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Ashland (ISP)
BASF
Shokubai
Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd
JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co.,Ltd.
Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd
Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd.
Jiaozuo Meida Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
Major applications as follows:
Daily Chemicals
Medicine
Food
Major Type as follows:
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Food Grade
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
