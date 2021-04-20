Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Data Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Piperonyl butoxide (PBO) is an organic compound used as a component of pesticide formulations. It is a waxy white solid. It is a synergist. That is, despite having no pesticidal activity of its own, it enhances the potency of certain pesticides such as carbamates, pyrethrins, pyrethroids, and rotenone.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Endura
Shuguang Chem
Sumitomo Chem
Yangpu Natural Perfume
Zhongtai Perfume
Anthea Aromatics
Major applications as follows:
Indoor Home Use
Gardens
Agricultural
Veterinary
Major Type as follows:
Top Class
A Class
Standard Class
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
…continued
