Global World Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Electric water pump is activated by battery and motor only on demand for cooling. The just function minimizes the load on engine. Electric water pumps are a part of a growing number of newer vehicles where higher efficiency engines are demanded. Aside from providing standard engine cooling, they reduce engine load and can be controlled by sensors to provide the necessary amount of coolant at any time. Some new vehicles even use up to three pumps for various systems, including cabin heating, turbocharger and battery system cooling.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive Electric Water Pump , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive Electric Water Pump market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

12 V

24 V

By End-User / Application

Engine cooling

Battery cooling

Turbocharger cooling

By Company

Bosch

Aisin

Continental

KSPG

Gates

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions….continued

