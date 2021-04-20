Global NPK Fertilizer Market CAGR, Volume and Value for 2020

N-P-K refers to the ratio of important elements in a fertilizer or soil amendment. N stands for nitrogen, which is responsible for strong stem and foliage growth. P is for phosphorus, which aids in healthy root growth and flower and seed production. K stands for potassium, which is responsible for improving overall health and disease resistance.
The global NPK Fertilizer market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Yara (NO)
Euro Chem. (RU)
Acron (RU)
Rossosh (RU)
ZAT (PK)
ICL (IL)
Helena Chem. (US)
IFFCO (IN)
Helm AG (DE)
Azomures (RO)
Uralchem (RU)
NPK Expert （LV)
Phosagro (RU)
CGC (JP)
Kingenta (CN)
Xinyangfeng (CN)
Stanley (CN)
Luxi Chem. (CN)
Aboolo (CN)
SACF (CN)
Batian (CN)
Huachang Chem. (CN)
Hongri Acron (CN)
Yihua (CN)
Fengxi Fert (CN)
Goldym (CN)
Shindoo (CN)
Yuntianhua (CN)
Xinlianxin (CN)
Liuguo Chem. (CN)
Xiyang (CN)
Sinofert (CN)
Wuzhoufeng (CN)
Major applications as follows:
Wheat
Rice
Maize
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
Major Type as follows:
Chlorine-based Compound Fertilizers
Sulfur-based Compound Fertilizers
Nitro-based Compound Fertilizers
Urea-based Compound Fertilizer
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global NPK Fertilizer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global NPK Fertilizer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global NPK Fertilizer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global NPK Fertilizer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
….. continued
