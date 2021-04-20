Smart Connected Assets & Operation Market 2020-2027 Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report

Smart connected assets & operations are devices which are interconnected with one another in an enterprise to enhance the levels of productivity and service offering capabilities. These are accurately able to configure themselves according to the circumstances environment to enable high efficiency and offer customer servicing of utmost quality.

Enhancement of industrial operations due to benefits associated with interconnected devices is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global smart connected assets & operation market growth. Furthermore, reduced volume of energy consumption and enhanced energy efficiency associated with this technology will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, high flexibility and operational capabilities due to connectivity of modern systems will propel the market growth.

However, lack of standardization is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global smart connected assets & operation market growth. Also, complexities involved in connecting traditional equipment will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cisco Systems, Inc, Arm Holdings, General Electric Company, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and STMicroelectronics

Market Taxonomy

By Module

Hardware

APM Software & Platform

Services

By Industry

Energy & Power

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Smart Agriculture

Factory Automation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

