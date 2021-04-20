Global Pipe Coating Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines’ integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.

The global Pipe Coating market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BASF SE

Akzonobel

LyondellBasell

Arkema

The DOW Chemical Company

Dupont

Covestro AG

PPG Industries

Valspar

3M

Axalta Coating Systems

Celanese Corporation

Nippon Paint

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

The Bayou Companies

Major applications as follows:

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others

Major Type as follows:

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Pipe Coating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Pipe Coating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Pipe Coating Marke

…continued

