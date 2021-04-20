Global Pine-derived Chemicals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Pine-derived chemicals are chemicals derived from pine tree. Generally, they include tall oil fatty acid (TOFA), tall oil rosin (TOR), gum turpentine (GT), gum rosin (GR) and others (sterols, pitch, CST and its derivatives).

The global Pine-derived Chemicals market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Kraton Company (Arizona Chemical Company)

Ingevity Corporation

WestRock (MeadWestvaco)

Forchem

Eastman Chemical

Harima Chemicals

Mentha & Allied Products

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Florachem

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

DRT

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry and Chemicals

Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical

Foreverest Resources

Major applications as follows:

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Surfactants

Others

Major Type as follows:

Gum Rosin (GR)

Tall Oil Fatty Acid (TOFA)

Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)

Gum Turpentine (GT)

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

