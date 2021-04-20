Global Insurtech Market Demand, Trend, Application and Regional Analysis Report 2020-2027

Global Insurtech Market was valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 11.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 10.25%.
Insurtech is the use of technology innovations mainly designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is the combination of words insurance and technology. Increase in demand for digitalization in business processes is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global insurtech market growth. Furthermore, continuous development of numerous payment processing technologies has made the transaction easier and it is expected to contribute market growth during this forecast period. Also, adoption of insurtech in insurance industry will have the positive impact on global insurtech market growth.
However, lack of digital literacy in underdeveloped countries is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global insurtech market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Acculitx, Zhong An, Oscars, Guevara, Friendsurance, Allay, Analyze Re, Array Health, Bayzat, BankBazaarcom, and EaseCentral
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Cloud Computing
- Social Media
- Big Data and Analytics
- Mobility
- Block Chain
- Artificial Intelligence
- IoT
By Application
- Life and Accident Insurance
- Health and Medical Insurance
- Personal PandC Insurance
- Commercial PandC Insurance
- Insurance Administration and Risk Consulting
- Annuities
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Global Insurtech Market TOC
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Market Scope
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Data Mining
2.2 Validation
2.3 Primary Interviews
2.4 List of Data Sources
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Insurtech Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Insurtech Market, By Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type
5.2 Global Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type
5.3 Global Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Type
5.3.1 Cloud Computing
5.3.2 Social Media
5.3.3Big Data and Analytics
5.3.4Mobillity
5.3.4Block Chain
5.3.5Artificial Intelligence
5.3.6IoT
6 Global Insurtech Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3.1 Life and Accident Insurance
6.3.2 Health and Medical Insurance
6.3.3 Personal PandC Insurance
6.3.4Commercial PandC Insurance
6.3.5Insurance Administration and Risk Consulting
6.3.6Annuities
7Global Insurtech Market, By Region
7.1 Global Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Global Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Region
8North America Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type
8.3 North America Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application
8.4 North America Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.4.1 U.S
8.4.2 Canada
8.4.3 Mexico
9Europe Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type
9.3 Europe Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.4 Europe Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 UK
9.4.4. Rest of Europe
10Asia Pacific Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type
10.3 Asia Pacific Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.4 Asia Pacific Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
11Latin America Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type
11.3 Latin America Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.4 Latin America Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12Middle East Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type
12.3 Middle East Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.4 Middle East Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
14Company Profiles
