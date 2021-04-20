Global Insurtech Market Demand, Trend, Application and Regional Analysis Report 2020-2027

Global Insurtech Market was valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 11.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 10.25%.

Insurtech is the use of technology innovations mainly designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is the combination of words insurance and technology. Increase in demand for digitalization in business processes is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global insurtech market growth. Furthermore, continuous development of numerous payment processing technologies has made the transaction easier and it is expected to contribute market growth during this forecast period. Also, adoption of insurtech in insurance industry will have the positive impact on global insurtech market growth.

However, lack of digital literacy in underdeveloped countries is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global insurtech market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Acculitx, Zhong An, Oscars, Guevara, Friendsurance, Allay, Analyze Re, Array Health, Bayzat, BankBazaarcom, and EaseCentral

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Cloud Computing

Social Media

Big Data and Analytics

Mobility

Block Chain

Artificial Intelligence

IoT

By Application

Life and Accident Insurance

Health and Medical Insurance

Personal PandC Insurance

Commercial PandC Insurance

Insurance Administration and Risk Consulting

Annuities

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Insurtech Market TOC

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Insurtech Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Insurtech Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Cloud Computing

5.3.2 Social Media

5.3.3Big Data and Analytics

5.3.4Mobillity

5.3.4Block Chain

5.3.5Artificial Intelligence

5.3.6IoT

6 Global Insurtech Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Life and Accident Insurance

6.3.2 Health and Medical Insurance

6.3.3 Personal PandC Insurance

6.3.4Commercial PandC Insurance

6.3.5Insurance Administration and Risk Consulting

6.3.6Annuities

7Global Insurtech Market, By Region

7.1 Global Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8North America Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type

8.3 North America Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application

8.4 North America Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

9Europe Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type

9.3 Europe Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.4 Europe Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe

10Asia Pacific Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.4 Asia Pacific Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

11Latin America Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type

11.3 Latin America Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.4 Latin America Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12Middle East Insurtech Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Insurtech Market Share Analysis, By Type

12.3 Middle East Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.4 Middle East Insurtech Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies

14Company Profiles

