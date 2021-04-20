Self Adhesive Label Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Forecast 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A report on Self Adhesive Label Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Self Adhesive Label Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market was valued at USD 31.57 Billion in the year 2018. Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to reach USD 46.5 Billion by the year 2025. Self-adhesive labels are normally used to fix on the packaging. These labels show the essential information about the product. They are also used for decorative purposes to grasp the attention and attract consumers.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and also considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like China holds the notable Market share in 2018 and it is projected to grow in the coming years. The growth of e-commerce industries brings the demand for packaging, which uses the self-adhesive labels.

Global Self-adhesive labels Market is segmented based on Compositions, type, application, and region. On the basis of the by type, the Market is segmented into the temporary or removable and permanent. Permanent labels accounted for the largest Market share in 2017. On the basis of the application, the Market is further segmented into consumer goods, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and others. The consumer goods dominating the application segment of the global the self-adhesive labels Market.

Major market players in Self-Adhesive Labels Market are Henkel AG & Co., Torraspapel Adestor, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Americk Packaging Group, Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh, S&K LABEL Spol.S R.O., H.B. Fuller Company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, 3M Company, and 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Self-Adhesive Labels Market

Strength:

High growth in the transportation and logistics sector

Growing acceptance and demand in the end-use Market

Weakness:

Lack of awareness about various types of labeling techniques

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Self-Adhesive Labels across numerous applications

New Product Development

Threats:

Fluctuating price of raw materials

Strict government guidelines

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segmentation

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Overview, By Compositions

*Release Liner

*Adhesive Layer

*Face Stock

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Overview, By Type

*Removable

*Permanent



Self-Adhesive Labels Market Overview, By Application

*Consumer Goods

*Food & Beverages

*Pharmaceuticals

*Others

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

*The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

*Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

*Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

*Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

*6-month post sales analyst support

