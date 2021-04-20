Wood Coating Market Outlook, Revenue, Demand Forecast 2021 to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A report on Wood Coating Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Wood Coating Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Wood Coating Market was valued at USD 9,889 Million in the year 2018. Global Wood Coating Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to reach USD 17,230 Million by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and Europe Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed Market like China holds the notable Market share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Segmentation done on the basis of Resin includes Polyester, Polyurethane, Nitrocellulose, and Acrylic of which the Acrylic segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Technology include Solvent-borne, Water-borne, and UV-cure of which Water-Borne segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players in Wood Coating Market are The Dow Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Helios Group, KAPCI Coatings, Benjamin Moore & Co., Drywood Coatings B.V., Diamond Vogel, Akzo Nobel N.V., The ICA Group, NIPPON PAINT Co. Ltd., and 9 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT Wood Coating Market

Strength:

Rising Infrastructural development

Weakness:

Government Regulation in different countries

Opportunities:

Growing demand for low VOC Coatings

Threats:

High price for affordability

Wood Coating Market Overview, By Product Type

*Shellacs

*Stains & Varnishes

*Lacquers

*Others

Wood Coating Market Overview, By Resin

*Polyester

*Polyurethane

*Nitrocellulose

*Acrylic

*Others

Wood Coating Market Overview, By Technology

*Solvent-borne

*Water-borne

*UV-cure

Wood Coating Market Overview, By Application

*Decks and Cabinets

*Doors & Windows

*Furniture and fixtures

*Others

Wood Coating Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

