Carbon Fiber Market Size 2021 Estimation, On-Going Trends, Consumer-Demand, Industry Impact and Forecast till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A report on Carbon Fiber Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Carbon Fiber Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.

Global Carbon Fiber Market was valued at USD 3.23 Billion in the year 2018. Global Carbon Fiber Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2018 to reach USD 6.53 Billion by the year 2025. The global carbon fiber Market is segmented into, end-user Market type, product type, raw material type, form, and region. By product type, the Market is segmented into Continuous carbon fiber, Long carbon fiber and Short carbon fiber of which Continuous carbon fiber is the largest product type for carbon fiber in terms of volume. On the basis of the end user Market, in the global carbon fiber Market, the aerospace & defense end-use application has been estimated to have the largest Market share in terms of value & volume in 2018.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

North America region holds the highest Market share and is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. North America is expected to register the highest demand for carbon fiber, owing to the surge in demand from aerospace and defense, automotive, wind turbine, and sports/leisure industries.

Major market players in Carbon Fiber Market are Toray Industries Inc., Adherent Technologies Inc., TEIJIN Limited, Carbon Conversions, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Cytec Solvay Group, SGL Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation – Tairylan Division, Hexcel Corp., Dowaksa, and brief information of 9 more companies provided in the report. Toray Industries Inc. is the leader with the highest Market share, followed by Teijin and Mitsubishi. Formosa and SGL group are the fourth and fifth-ranked players by revenue.

SWOT analysis of Carbon Fiber Market

Strength:

Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles

Increases Demand in Sporting Goods/Leisure Market

Weakness:

High R&D investment and cost

Opportunities:

Growing popularity of recycled carbon fiber (RCF)

Threats:

Environmental regulations

Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation

Carbon Fiber Market Overview, By Raw Material

Pan-based carbon fiber

Pitch-based carbon fiber & rayon-based carbon fiber

Carbon Fiber Market Overview, By Type

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

Carbon Fiber Market Overview, By Form

Composite carbon fiber

Non-composite carbon fiber

Carbon Fiber Market Overview, By End-Use Market

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Carbon Fiber Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

The Carbon Fiber Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Carbon Fiber Market before evaluating its possibility.



Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

*The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

*Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

*Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

*Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

*6-month post sales analyst support

