Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Will Expected to Reach at higher CAGR during 2020-2027

Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 23.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.55%. Molecular biology enzymes and kids and reagents are used in various applications such as diagnostic testing, drug discovery, research & development, and life science research. These are mainly used for the analysis of cell surface markers that act as diagnostic or therapeutic agents.

Increase in research and developments as well as increase in investments in research & development activities are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of genome projects will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in technological advancements in life science industry will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, growing incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders will drive the market growth.

However, a limited reimbursement for genetic testing is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Proteases and Proteinases

Phosphatases

Reverse Transcriptases

Restriction Endonucleases

Ligases

Polymerases

Others

By Application

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Sequencing

Cloning

Epigenetics

Restriction Digestion

Synthetic Biology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Proteases and Proteinnases

5.3.2 Phosphates

5.3.3Restriction Endonucleases

5.3.4Ligases

5.3.5Polymerases

5.3.6Others

6 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market , By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.3.2 Sequencing

6.3.3Cloning

6.3.4Epigenetics

6.3.5Restriction Digestion

6.3.6Synthetic Biology

6.3.7Others

7 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3. 1 Hospital & Diagnostic Centres

7.3.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3.3Academic & Research Institutes

7.3.4Others

8Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, By Region

8.1 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Share Analysis, By Product

9.3 North America Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.4 North America Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Size and Forecast, By End User

9.5 North America Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Continue……

