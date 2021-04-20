Global World Automotive ESP Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary

Electronic stability control (ESC), also referred to as electronic stability program (ESP) or dynamic stability control (DSC), is a computerized technology that improves a vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction (skidding). When ESC detects loss of steering control, it automatically applies the brakes to help “steer” the vehicle where the driver intends to go. Braking is automatically applied to wheels individually, such as the outer front wheel to counter oversteer or the inner rear wheel to counter understeer. Some ESC systems also reduce engine power until control is regained. ESC does not improve a vehicle’s cornering performance; instead, it helps to minimize the loss of control.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive ESP , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive ESP market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

4-Channel

3-Channel

2-Channel

By End-User / Application

Sedan & Hatachback

SUV & Pickup

Others

By Company

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Aisin

Delphi

ZF

Hitachi

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Automotive ESP Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Automotive ESP Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Automotive ESP Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive ESP Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive ESP Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive ESP Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive ESP Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy….continued

