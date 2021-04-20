Global M42 High Speed Steel Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global M42 High Speed Steel market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Sandvik AB
Nachi-Fujikoshi
OSG
Kennametal
YG-1 Tool
Walter AG
Tiangong International
Shanghai Tool Works
Sumitomo Electric Industries
TDC Cutting Tools
Major applications as follows:
Cutting tools
Others
Major Type as follows:
Round Bars
Square bar
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLECONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global M42 High Speed Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global M42 High Speed Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global M42 High Speed Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global M42 High Speed Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Sandvik AB
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sandvik AB
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sandvik AB
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Nachi-Fujikoshi
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nachi-Fujikoshi
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 OSG
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of OSG
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of OSG
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Kennametal
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kennametal
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kennametal
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 YG-1 Tool
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of YG-1 Tool
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of YG-1 Tool
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Walter AG
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Walter AG
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Walter AG
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Tiangong International
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Tiangong International
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tiangong International
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Shanghai Tool Works
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Shanghai Tool Works
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shanghai Tool Works
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sumitomo Electric Industries
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sumitomo Electric Industries
3.10 TDC Cutting Tools
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of TDC Cutting Tools
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of TDC Cutting Tools
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Cutting tools
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Cutting tools
4.1.2 Cutting tools Market Size and Forecast
Fig Cutting tools Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Cutting tools Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Cutting tools Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Cutting tools Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Others
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others
4.2.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Round Bars
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Round Bars
5.1.2 Round Bars Market Size and Forecast
Fig Round Bars Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Round Bars Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Round Bars Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Round Bars Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 Square bar
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Square bar
5.2.2 Square bar Market Size and Forecast
Fig Square bar Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Square bar Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Square bar Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Square bar Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type
