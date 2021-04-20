Global World Automotive EGR System Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Diesel Engine
Gasoline Engine
By End-User / Application
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Company
Denso
BorgWarner
Rheinmetall Automotive
Continental
Delphi
Korens
Mahle
Keihin
Eberspacher
Faurecia
Tenneco
Longsheng Technology
MEET Automotive
Klubert + Schmidt
Yibin Tianruida
Gits Manufacturing
Zhejiang Jiulong
Yinlun Machinery
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Automotive EGR System Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Automotive EGR System Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share….continued
