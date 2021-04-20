Global World Automotive EGR System Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary

Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive EGR System , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive EGR System market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

By End-User / Application

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Company

Denso

BorgWarner

Rheinmetall Automotive

Continental

Delphi

Korens

Mahle

Keihin

Eberspacher

Faurecia

Tenneco

Longsheng Technology

MEET Automotive

Klubert + Schmidt

Yibin Tianruida

Gits Manufacturing

Zhejiang Jiulong

Yinlun Machinery

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Automotive EGR System Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive EGR System Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive EGR System Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share….continued

