LED Materials Market Size Analysis By Growth, Future Opportunities 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A report on LED Materials Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on LED Materials Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
Global Led Materials Industry was valued at USD 8.61 Billion in the year 2018. Global LED Material Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2018 to reach USD 18.55 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Europe Industry is the second largest in the Industry. At a country level, developed markets like China holds the notable Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
Segmentation done on the basis of Product Type includes Wafer, Epitaxy, Substrate, and Phosphor of which the Wafer segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of Application include Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Mobile Devices and General Lighting, of which General Lighting segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major market players in are Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Akzonobel N.V, Nichia Corporation, Epistar Corporation, UBE Industries, Ltd., Cree Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, and 10 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.
SWOT analysis of Led Materials Industry
Strength:
Use of LEDs in vertical farming
Weakness:
Short Lifespan of LED materials
Opportunities:
Growing demand for horticulture Industry
Threats:
Availability of substitute raw material
Led Materials Industry Segmentation
Led Materials Industry Overview, By Product Type
• Wafer
• Epitaxy
• Substrate
• Phosphor
• Others
Led Materials Industry Overview, By Application
• Automotive Lighting
• Backlighting
• Mobile Devices
• General Lighting
• Others
Led Materials Industry Overview, By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
