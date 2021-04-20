Global Poly Aluminium Ferric Chloride (PAFC) Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Pencco

Kemira

Feralco Group

Airedale Chemical

Holland Company

Henan Mebo

Zouping Jinxing

Henan Lvyuan

Shenzhouhuamei

Shandong Runde

Jiaozuo Yuanbo

Zhengzhou Hoo Chemtec

Major applications as follows:

Drinking Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Major Type as follows:

Aluminum Method

Active Aluminum Hydroxide Method

Aluminum Oxide Method

Aluminum Chloride Method

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Poly Aluminium Ferric Chloride (PAFC) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Poly Aluminium Ferric Chloride (PAFC) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

…continued

