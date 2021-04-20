Vinyl Flooring Market Current Trends, Key Players and Analysis 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A report on Vinyl Flooring Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Vinyl Flooring Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.

Global Vinyl Flooring Industry was valued at USD 24.206 Million in the year 2018. Global Vinyl Flooring Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to reach USD 57,626 Million by the year 2025. Vinyl flooring is a new type of resilient and robust flooring used in various residential and commercial buildings such as homes, offices, hotels, and others.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest Industry share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. At the country level China and Japan is the major markets in the Asia Pacific region and holds a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. The reason is attributed to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle and preference of the people.

The global vinyl flooring Industry is segmented on the basis of product, by application, and Region. Based on product, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) holds the highest Industry share in the forecasted period and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% in the forecasted period. On the basis of application, the global Vinyl Flooring Industry is segmented on the basis of a Residential and Non-Residential application of which Residential housing Industry accounts for the largest Industry share of vinyl flooring.

Major market players in Vinyl Flooring Industry are Mohawk Industries are Gerflor Group, Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett group, Toli floor Corporation, Interface Inc., Polyflor Ltd., and 8 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Vinyl Flooring Industry

Strength:

Increasing purchasing power

Growing demand for luxury residential floorings

Weakness:

Stringent government regulations

Opportunities:

Growing number of homeowners and residential construction

Threats:

High Research and Development Cost

Vinyl Flooring Industry Overview, By Product

*Vinyl Sheet

*Luxury Vinyl Tiles

*Printed Vinyl

*Carpets

*Others

Vinyl Flooring Industry Overview, By Application

*Residential

*Non-Residential

Vinyl Flooring Industry Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

