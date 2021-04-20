Global L-Valine Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

L-Valine is one of 8 kinds of essential amino acid. It works with other two kinds of high concentration amino acid (isoleucine and leucine) to improve body normal growth, repair tissue, regulate blood glucose and provide with required energy.

The global L-Valine market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko

Evonik

CJ

Fufeng Group

Maidan Biology

Meihua Group

Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical

Star Lake Bioscience

Tianjin Tianan

Wellman Bioscience

Jinghai Amino Acid

Bafeng Pharmaceutical

Jiahe Biotech

Luzhou Group

Jirong Pharmaceutical

Major applications as follows:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLECONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global L-Valine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global L-Valine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global L-Valine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global L-Valine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Ajinomoto

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ajinomoto

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ajinomoto

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Kyowa Hakko

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kyowa Hakko

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kyowa Hakko

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Evonik

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Evonik

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Evonik

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 CJ

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CJ

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CJ

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Fufeng Group

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fufeng Group

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fufeng Group

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Maidan Biology

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Maidan Biology

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Maidan Biology

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Meihua Group

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Meihua Group

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Meihua Group

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Star Lake Bioscience

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Star Lake Bioscience

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Star Lake Bioscience

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Tianjin Tianan

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Tianjin Tianan

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tianjin Tianan

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Wellman Bioscience

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Wellman Bioscience

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Wellman Bioscience

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Jinghai Amino Acid

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jinghai Amino Acid

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jinghai Amino Acid

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Bafeng Pharmaceutical

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bafeng Pharmaceutical

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bafeng Pharmaceutical

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Jiahe Biotech

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jiahe Biotech

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jiahe Biotech

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 Luzhou Group

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Luzhou Group

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Luzhou Group

3.16 Jirong Pharmaceutical

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jirong Pharmaceutical

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jirong Pharmaceutical

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry Market Size and Forecast

Fig Pharmaceutical Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Pharmaceutical Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Pharmaceutical Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Pharmaceutical Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Food Industry

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Food Industry

4.2.2 Food Industry Market Size and Forecast

Fig Food Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Food Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Food Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Food Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Feed Industry

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Feed Industry

4.3.2 Feed Industry Market Size and Forecast

Fig Feed Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Feed Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Feed Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Feed Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Pharmaceutical Grade

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Pharmaceutical Grade

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Grade Market Size and Forecast

Fig Pharmaceutical Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Pharmaceutical Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Pharmaceutical Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Pharmaceutical Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Food Grade

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Food Grade

5.2.2 Food Grade Market Size and Forecast

Fig Food Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Food Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Food Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Food Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Feed Grade

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Feed Grade

5.3.2 Feed Grade Market Size and Forecast

Fig Feed Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Feed Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Feed Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Feed Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

