Vegetable Juice Concentrates Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2027

Vegetable juice concentrates are prepared by reducing their water content that apparently lowers the volume of the juices and enhances their shelf life. Vegetable juice concentrates have a cheaper price as compare to other normal juices. Vegetable juice concentrates possess a variety of applications in the food industry, such as soups and sauces, confectionery, etc. Vegetable juice concentrates provide the natural taste and color to food products.

The vegetable juice concentrate market has witnessed significant growth owing to the increasing consumer awareness towards preventive healthcare. Additionally, changing and innovative food products with high nutritious value is known to boost the vegetable juice concentrate market in the coming years. The rising demand for vegetable juice concentrate from Europe and the Asia Pacific provides vast market opportunities for the key players operating in the vegetable juice concentrate market.

The global vegetable juice concentrate market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the global vegetable juice concentrate market is segmented into liquid, powder, puree, clear, and frozen. Based on application, the global vegetable juice concentrate market is segmented into sauces and soups, confectionery, and beverages. On the basis of distribution channel, the global vegetable juice concentrate market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others.

