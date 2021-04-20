Vegan Flavor Market 2021 Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2027

The Vegan Flavor Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Vegan Flavor Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Vegan flavors are produced from various sources such as vegetables, fruits, fusion, herbs, and spice. Consumers are moving towards vegan food and beverages due to rising awareness among the consumers about the environmental impact caused due to excessive consumption of meat and meat products. As compared to meat-eaters, vegan consumers weigh less, have lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and rates of type 2 diabetes. The vegan population has a 30% lower risk of heart disease and cancer rates. Most cases of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancers can be avoided by changing to a healthier diet and shifting preference towards vegan products such as vegan flavors.

Top Key Players:- Döhler, Givaudan SA, Innova Flavors, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Kerry Group, McCormick & Company, Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, The Edlong Corporation

The vegan flavor market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the rising vegan population in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and Italy. Moreover, growing concerns about animal cruelty and its adverse environmental impact provide huge market opportunities for the key players in the vegan flavor market. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the overall growth of the vegan flavor market.

The global vegan flavor market is segmented on the basis of source, form, and end use. On the basis of source, the vegan flavor market is segmented into vegetables, fruits, fusion, herbs and spice, and others. Based on form the market is segmented into liquid and powder. On the basis of end use, the vegan flavor market is segmented into food industry, beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. The food segment is divided into processed food, dairy, bakery, and confectionery. The beverage segment is divided into flavored drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices.

The report analyzes factors affecting Vegan Flavor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Vegan Flavor market in these regions.

