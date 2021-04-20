Biomethane Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Sales Revenue, Research Methodology, Forecast 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A report on Biomethane Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Biomethane Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.

Global Biomethane Industry was valued at USD 1675 Million in the year 2018. Global Biomethane Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to reach USD 2660 Million by the year 2025. Biomethane is a naturally occurring gas produced by anaerobic digestion of organic matter like plant & animal wastes, manure, sewage sludge, and other organic matter.

In the Global Biomethane Industry, by region, Europe holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and is also Industry is considered the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. Among major European countries, Germany, France, and Sweden have high adoption rates of Biomethane as an alternative fuel. As per the report released by European Biomass Association, the biomass currently accounts for 2/3 of renewable energy in Europe and bioenergy will play a key role in achieving the ambitious targets approved by the renewable energy directive.

Major market players in Biomethane Industry are CNG Services Ltd., SGN, Biogas Products Ltd., PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Future Biogas Ltd., VERBIO, ORBITAL, Magne Gas, Gasrec

Gazasia Ltd., and other 10 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Biomethane Industry

Strength:

The negative impact of conventional fuels on the environment

Continuous depletion of fossil reserves

Weakness:

Various requirement to meet the gas quality standards

Opportunities:

Adoption of Biomethane as an alternative fuel

Threats:

High investment costs



Biomethane Industry Segmentation:

Biomethane Industry Overview, By Feed Stocks

• Organic Household Waste

• Animal Manure

• Energy Crops

• Agricultural Waste

• Sewage Sludge

• Industrial Food Processing Waste

• Others



Biomethane Industry Overview, By Production Method

• Fermentation

• Gasification

Biomethane Industry Overview, By Application

• Automotive

• Power Generation

Biomethane Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

