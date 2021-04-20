Bioplastic Composites Market Leading Growth Drivers, Research Methodology, Profits and Regional Analysis 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A report on Bioplastic Composites Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Bioplastic Composites Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Bioplastic Composites Industry was valued at USD 21,340 Million in the year 2018. Global Bioplastic Composites Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% from 2019 to reach USD 44,980 Million by the year 2025.

In the Global Bioplastic Composites Industry, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and is also Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period owing to their Industry demands. At the country level, China and India in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years owing to rise in consumer awareness about the use of bioplastic.

Major market players in Bioplastic Composites Industry are Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Toray Industries Inc., Natureworks LLC, Braskem, Corbion NV, Solvay SA, and 9 more companies information is provided in the report.

The segmentation is done on the basis of polymer, fiber type, end-user industry, and by region. On the basis of Polymer type, the Natural Polymer segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period. In the Global Bioplastic Industry, the segmentation done on the basis of fiber type Wood Fiber Composites segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.

SWOT analysis of Bioplastic Composites Industry

Strength:

Increase in consumer acceptance

Favorable government policies

Weakness:

Changing government regulations and norms.

Opportunities:

Growth in corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Threats:

High Cost and restriction on the use of raw material

Bioplastic Composites Industry Segmentation

Bioplastic Composites Industry Overview, By Polymer

• Natural Polymer

• Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

• Polylactic Acid (PLA)

• Others

• Synthetic Polymer

• Epoxy

• Polypropylene

• Others

Bioplastic Composites Industry Overview, By Fiber Type

• Wood Fiber Composites

• Hardwood

• Softwood

• Non-Wood Fiber Composites

• Flax

• Hemp

• Jute

• Others

Bioplastic Composites Industry Overview, By End-user Industry

• Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Bioplastic Composites Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

