Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Size, Share, Suppliers By Key Applications Detailed Analysis and Growth Aspects on Manufacturing Landscapes 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

A report on Fire Resistant Fabrics Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Fire Resistant Fabrics Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market was valued at USD 4.37 Billion in the year 2018. Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to reach USD 9.36 Billion by the year 2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and Europe is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At the country level India and China are the major markets and holds a substantial Market share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

The Fire-resistant Fabrics Market is segmented on the basis of type, by end- user application, and by region. By type, the Market is categorized into apparel and non-Apparel is the largest application of fire-resistant fabrics and is expected to grow with XX% CAGR in coming years. This is majorly owing to the rising demand for protective clothing. Based on end-user application, Industrial protective and mining clothing is expected to dominate the fire-resistant fabrics Market with a share of more than XX%, owing to increasing demand from oil & gas, construction and manufacturing, mining, and chemical industries.

Major market players in Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market are Dow, DuPont, Glen Raven Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Newtex Industries Inc., PBI Fibers International, Royal Tencate N.V., Solvay, Teijin Limited, and other 9 more companies provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market

Strength:

Growing demand in end- user industries

Increasing Demand for Fire Resistant Fabrics in Home and Commercial Furnishing

Weakness:

High price and long production cycles

Opportunities:

Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Nations

Threats:

Barriers for Entry of New Players

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation:

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market Overview, By Type

*Apparel

*Non- Apparel

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market Overview, By End User Application

*Industrial Protective & Mining Clothing

*Transport

*Defense & Firefighting Services

*Others

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

