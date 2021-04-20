Global Specialty Adhesives and Sealants Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:

The global Specialty Adhesives and Sealants market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M

Dow Corning

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Henkel

Permatex

W.F. Taylor

Nexus Adhesives

Total Wall

Ashland

Franklin

Bayer

H. B. Fuller

Beardow Adams

Acucote

Creative Materials

Major applications as follows:

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Furniture

Footwear

Others

Major Type as follows:

Conventional Adhesives and Sealants

Green Adhesives and Sealants

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Specialty Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Specialty Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Specialty Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Specialty Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 3M

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of 3M

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3M

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Dow Corning

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dow Corning

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dow Corning

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 BASF

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 The Dow Chemical Company

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of The Dow Chemical Company

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of The Dow Chemical Company

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Henkel

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Henkel

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Henkel

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Permatex

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Permatex

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Permatex

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 W.F. Taylor

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of W.F. Taylor

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of W.F. Taylor

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Nexus Adhesives

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nexus Adhesives

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nexus Adhesives

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Total Wall

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Total Wall

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Total Wall

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Ashland

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ashland

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ashland

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Franklin

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Franklin

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Franklin

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Bayer

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bayer

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bayer

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 H. B. Fuller

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of H. B. Fuller

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of H. B. Fuller

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Beardow Adams

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Beardow Adams

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Beardow Adams

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 Acucote

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Acucote

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Acucote

3.16 Creative Materials

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Creative Materials

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Creative Materials

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Automotive

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Automotive

4.1.2 Automotive Market Size and Forecast

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Packaging

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Packaging

4.2.2 Packaging Market Size and Forecast

Fig Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Construction

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Construction

4.3.2 Construction Market Size and Forecast

Fig Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Furniture

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Furniture

4.4.2 Furniture Market Size and Forecast

Fig Furniture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Furniture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Furniture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Furniture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.5 Footwear

4.5.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Footwear

4.5.2 Footwear Market Size and Forecast

Fig Footwear Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Footwear Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Footwear Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Footwear Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.6.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Conventional Adhesives and Sealants

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Conventional Adhesives and Sealants

5.1.2 Conventional Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and Forecast

Fig Conventional Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Conventional Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Conventional Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Conventional Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Green Adhesives and Sealants

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Green Adhesives and Sealants

5.2.2 Green Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and Forecast

Fig Green Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Green Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Green Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Green Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

…….Continued

