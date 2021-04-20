Global Luxury Flooring Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Luxury Flooring market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Armstrong

Bruce Flooring

Balterio Laminate Flooring

Beaulieu International Group

Berryalloc

Classen Group

Egger Group

Formica Group

Faus

Kronoflooring

Kaindl Flooring

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Greenply Industries

Major applications as follows:

Household

Commercial

Others

Major Type as follows:

Crystal Surface

Embossed Surface

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLECONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Luxury Flooring Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Luxury Flooring Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Luxury Flooring Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Luxury Flooring Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Armstrong

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Armstrong

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Armstrong

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Bruce Flooring

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bruce Flooring

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bruce Flooring

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Balterio Laminate Flooring

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Balterio Laminate Flooring

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Balterio Laminate Flooring

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Beaulieu International Group

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Beaulieu International Group

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Beaulieu International Group

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Berryalloc

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Berryalloc

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Berryalloc

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Classen Group

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Classen Group

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Classen Group

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Egger Group

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Egger Group

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Egger Group

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Formica Group

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Formica Group

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Formica Group

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Faus

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Faus

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Faus

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Kronoflooring

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kronoflooring

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kronoflooring

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Kaindl Flooring

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kaindl Flooring

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kaindl Flooring

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Mohawk Industries

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mohawk Industries

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mohawk Industries

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Shaw Industries

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shaw Industries

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shaw Industries

3.14 Greenply Industries

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Greenply Industries

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Greenply Industries

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Household

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Household

4.1.2 Household Market Size and Forecast

Fig Household Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Household Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Household Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Household Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Commercial

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Commercial

4.2.2 Commercial Market Size and Forecast

Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Others

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Crystal Surface

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Crystal Surface

5.1.2 Crystal Surface Market Size and Forecast

Fig Crystal Surface Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Crystal Surface Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Crystal Surface Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Crystal Surface Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Embossed Surface

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Embossed Surface

5.2.2 Embossed Surface Market Size and Forecast

Fig Embossed Surface Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Embossed Surface Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Embossed Surface Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Embossed Surface Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

